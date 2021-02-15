JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2021 » News

Du Plessis, Stirling and Ali Khan join Pakistan Super League 2021

UEFA Champions League: PSG midfielder Verratti available against Barcelona
Business Standard

KXIP opt for name change, to be called Punjab Kings from upcoming IPL

Kings XI Punjab will be called Punjab Kings from the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, the franchise having opted for a change in name after giving it a long thought.

Topics
Kings XI Punjab | IPL 2021

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

IPL, Sponsors, ads, advertisements, viewership, trp, brands

Kings XI Punjab will be called Punjab Kings from the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, the franchise having opted for a change in name after giving it a long thought.

KXIP is one of the eight franchise teams to have competed in the last edition of the T20 league in the UAE.

"The team was planning to change the name for a long time and thought it should be done before this IPL. So it is not a sudden decision," a BCCI source told PTI on Monday.

The franchise, jointly owned by Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta and Karan Paul, have failed to win an IPL title since the event's inaugural edition in 2008.

In the tournament's 13-year history, they were runners-up once and achieved a third-place finish on another occasion.

The next IPL is set to start in the second week of April, with the auction slated for Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, February 15 2021. 21:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY