Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mark Wood out of IPL due to injury

England pacer has been ruled out of the upcoming IPL with an elbow injury.

A report in 'Espncricinfo' said that Wood will not represent Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL beginning March 26 after picking up a right elbow injury during the first Test against the West Indies last week.

New entrants Super Giants had paid Rs 7.5 crore for Wood at the IPL auction last month.

Wood could only bowl 17 overs in the game against West Indies in North Sound.

The Super Giants will be led by and coached by Andy Flower.

