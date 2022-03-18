Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mark Wood out of IPL due to injury

-
ALSO READ
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Streaming: When and Where to watch
CWC 2022 India vs West Indies: Women in blue face the Caribbean juggernaut
England's Wood all but ruled out of 2nd Test; West Indies squad unchanged
Pollard to lead West Indies in limited-overs series against Ireland, Eng
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online
-
England pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out of the upcoming IPL with an elbow injury.
A report in 'Espncricinfo' said that Wood will not represent Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL beginning March 26 after picking up a right elbow injury during the first Test against the West Indies last week.
New entrants Super Giants had paid Rs 7.5 crore for Wood at the IPL auction last month.
Wood could only bowl 17 overs in the game against West Indies in North Sound.
The Super Giants will be led by K L Rahul and coached by Andy Flower.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor