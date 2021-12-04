Maxwell reveals the 'great time' team had after winning the T20 World Cup

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 World Cup full schedule, venues, timings, teams, points system
ICC T20 World Cup, Australia vs New Zealand final: Key players to watch out
ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches full schedule, timings, streaming details
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 team-wise schedule, squads, free live broadcast
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
-
Australian cricket star Glenn Maxwell has given an insight into the team's celebrations post the ICC T20 World Cup title triumph in Dubai recently, saying that the players chilled out by the pool, played golf and "had a few team drinks" to celebrated their victory over New Zealand in the final.
The Aaron Finch-led Australian team chased down the Black Caps' stiff 172-run target, completing the task for the loss of two wickets and with seven deliveries to spare. David Warner (53), Mitchell Marsh (77 not out) and Maxwell (28 not out) were the architects of the run-chase and the cricketer said that the players had a great time over the next few days.
While some Australian players boarded a chartered flight back along with England cricketers for the Ashes series, several members who were not part of the Test squad, stayed back a couple of days more in the UAE to savour the maiden T20 title triumph.
"We had a great time over the next few days. We were fortunate we didn't have to get on the charter in the morning with the Test guys and we had an extra day to chill out by the pool and wear our medals. We had a great time. To be able to wind down with a few of the guys and the public over there was awesome," Maxwell told Kayo's new Summer Rundown podcast on Saturday.
"We finished our golf day, had a few team drinks," added Maxwell.
Recalling the scene when he hit the winning runs, Maxwell said that he got a bit worried when he saw team-mates Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis rushing on to the field in jubilation even while the his shot was racing to the boundary.
"I'm willing it over the boundary line and all I can see as the ball's rolling is Zampa and Stoinis overtaking the ball as they're running past and it was only half way out of the circle. It was an amazing feeling. To get Mitch Marsh jumping in to you and crushing your bones was a nice one. The celebrations were pretty awesome," said Maxwell.
The players kept the party going inside the team bus as well as they enjoyed a few drinks, following which the cricketers started "banging the roof".
"On the team bus, the boys were up and about, had a few cocktails in us, having a good day. We knew we had a long break in between games and all of a sudden it just turned in to a party bus, Freed from Desire, blokes are banging the roof. It was carnage. Every win we had from there on in it came out, it became a theme song. I suppose the vibe was so good in the change rooms it just carried us on. No one batted an eyelid and that's the way we went about it."
Maxwell recalled that he mistakenly brought the World Cup trophy to his residence in Melbourne, where it sat on the dining room table for a few days.
"I actually brought the World Cup back from the World Cup. I'm not sure if it was a mistake or a logistical error, but I had the World Cup sitting on my dining table for about a day or two. And I got a phone call from Finchy (captain Aaron Finch). He goes, 'You still got it?', and I was like, 'Yeah, I'll drop it around'. He was like, 'I've got to do a photo shoot with it, perfect good timing!'"
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor