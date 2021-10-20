Namibia stun Netherlands by 6 wickets in T20 World Cup first round match

-
Debutants Namibia stunned higher-ranked Netherlands by six wickets to notch up their maiden win in a T20 World Cup first round match here on Wednesday.
Experienced David Wiese, who has earlier played 24 T20Is for South Africa, top-scored with a 40-ball 66 not out as Namibia chased done the target of 165 with one over to spare.
Captain Gerhard Erasmus contributed a useful 22-ball 32.
Earlier, opener Max O'Dowd (70) struck his second consecutive half-century and shared a 82-run stand with Colin Ackermann (35) as the Netherlands posted a competitive 164 for 4 in the Group A match.
O'Dowd, who had hit 51 against Ireland in the previous match, expressed himself freely, going after the bowlers. At times he played uppish shots, not exactly in control but still kept finding the gaps to keep the scoreboard going.
His 57-ball knock had six fours and a six.
Brief Scores:
Netherlands: 164 for 4 in 20 overs (M O'Dowd 70, C Ackermann 35; J Frylinck 2/36).
Namibia: 166 for 4 in 19 overs (David Wiese 66 not out, Gerhard Erasmus 32; Pieter Seelaar 1/8).
