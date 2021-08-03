New India's towering self-confidence reflects in Olympics: PM Modi

Elated by the performance of Indian players in the Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister on Tuesday said new India's towering self-confidence was getting reflected in each game as the conviction and confidence of the country's players are at their peak.

"This time, the highest number of Indian players have qualified for the We must not forget the fact that we have achieved it while fighting the worst pandemic of the last 100 years. There are sports in which our players have qualified for the very first time," Modi said in a virtual address.

He was taking part in a Gujarat government's event of distributing free ration to the poor. The event, held in Dahod, was part of the nine-day long celebration of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's five years in office.

Modi in his speech said, "Our players haven't just qualified, they are giving their best performance too. New India's towering self-confidence is reflecting in each game. Our players and teams are giving a tough fight to their competitors having better rankings. The conviction and confidence of Indian players are at their peak."



He said the Indian players are more confident because of the transparency in the system and the identification of right talent.

"This self-confidence comes naturally when the right talent is identified and promoted, when the system gets changed and transparency is brought in. This new self-confidence is now becoming the identity of new India and reaching every nook and corner of the country," the PM said.

Notably, India's Mirabai Chanu ended the country's over two-decade long wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics, clinching the 49kg category silver medal recently.

In another achievement, P V Sindhu on Sunday became only the second Indian and the country's first woman to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win in the badminton women's singles third-place play-off.

Debutant Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) assured India of its first boxing medal at the ongoing Olympic Games when she enter the semifinals on Friday.

Two days back, the Indian men's hockey team entered the Olympic semifinals following a 49-year gap. However, the Indian team lost to Belgium in the semifinals on Tuesday and will now play in the bronze medal match on Thursday.

Besides, a brave and determined Indian women's hockey team etched its name in the history books by entering the Olympic Games semifinals for the first time on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)