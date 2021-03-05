NZ pacer Southee handed one demerit point for showing dissent

-
New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third T20I against Australia in Wellington. Southee was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match".
In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Southee, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.
The incident occurred in the first over of the match on Wednesday. The ICC deemed that Southee had "shouted at the umpire in a disrespectful manner" after a LBW review taken against Australia opener Aaron Finch was declared an umpire's call and given not out.
"Southee admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for a formal hearing," the ICC said.
Demerit points remain on a player's disciplinary record for a period of 24 months from their imposition following which they will be expunged. When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned. Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first.
