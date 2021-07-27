Olympics football: Spain have injury issues ahead of key encounter

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics 2021 opening ceremony, full schedule, live telecast in India
Olympics 2021: Men's and Women's football full schedule, match timings
Olympics 2021: Boxing full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, final on May 30; check full schedule here
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Archery schedule, timing, live telecast in India
-
There was mixed news for the Spanish football team at the Tokyo Olympics as they prepared for Thursday's decisive group match against Argentina.
The Spanish Football Federation confirmed that tests carried out on central defender Oscar Mingueza and midfielder Dani Ceballos have shown that Mingueza will be available to play in the game, but Ceballos will almost certainly be out for around three or four weeks.
Both players suffered their injuries in the first half of a 0-0 draw against Egypt in Spain's Olympic Games opener, and neither played in Sunday's tense 1-0 win against Australia, reports Xinhua.
Mingueza had a muscle problem, while Ceballos suffered a badly twisted ankle as a result of a dreadful tackle from an Egyptian defender. Photos he later posted on social media showed his ankle was badly swollen and discolored as a result of the bruising.
Spanish sports paper Diario AS reported that Ceballos has said he is willing to try everything to be available for the semifinals and final should his team qualify, but whatever happens, he will miss Thursday's decisive match and a hypothetical quarterfinal.
Spain lead their qualifying group with four points from two games, ahead of Australia and Argentina, who have three points each, and Egypt with one. Goal difference means a draw against Argentina would see the Spanish side into the last eight, but defeat would leave them needing Egypt to beat Australia for them to qualify.
--IANS
bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor