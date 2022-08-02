Our weightlifting contingent performed exceptionally well at CWG: PM

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated weightlifter Harjinder Kaur for winning a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games and noted that the Indian weightlifting contingent has performed exceptionally well.
India's Harjinder Kaur claimed the bronze medal in the women's 71kg weightlifting competition after a dramatic climax at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday.
Luck was on Kaur's side as she was assured of a podium finish after Nigeria's gold medal favourite Joy Eze was knocked out following three failed attempts in the clean and jerk category.
"Our weightlifting contingent has performed exceptionally well at the Birmingham CWG. Continuing this, Harjinder Kaur wins a Bronze medal. Congratulations to her for this special accomplishment. Best wishes to her for her future endeavours," Modi tweeted.
