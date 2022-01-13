PKL: Maninder Singh helps Bengal Warriors beat Tamil Thalaivas

-
ALSO READ
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 to start on Dec 22 in Bengaluru without spectators
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021: Full list of kabaddi players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction
PKL 2021 auction timings, live telecast, streaming, team's available purse
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
-
Captain Maninder Singh led from the front as defending champions Bengal Warriors defeated Tamil Thalaivas 37-28 in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match, here on Thursday.
Skipper Maninder got a Super 10 (12 points) while defenders Amit Narwal and Ran Singh controlled the defence to halt their two match losing streak.
The victory also ended Thalaivas' unbeaten run.
The Thalaivas started on the front foot with their defensive combination of Surjeet and Sagar tackling Maninder. That set the tone for the initial minutes with Manjeet raiding sensibly at the other end.
But Narwal produced a stunning Super Tackle in the fifth minute to change the balance of power.
The defending champions built on the momentum and quickly reduced the Thalaivas men on the mat. Surjeet produced two Super Tackles to pick up his High 5 but Bengal eventually got their 'All Out' with seven minutes to the interval.
The Thaliavas kept looking the more proactive side despite trailing and introduced super-sub Ajinkya Pawar to add more fire in the raiding department. The half ended 20-16 in favour of Bengal.
Bengal maintained a 6-point lead at the first Time Out but it felt only a matter of time before either team tried something ambitious.
Ran Singh, returning to the mat after a long injury layoff, produced a stunning tackle in the left corner for Bengal to spark an 'All Out'.
Bengal opened a 11-point lead with seven minutes remaining as Amit Narwal reached his High 5.
The defending champions ensured there were no slip ups in the dying minutes to win the match comfortably.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor