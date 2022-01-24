PKL: Fazel Atrachali, Abhishek Singh shine as U Mumba thrash Telugu Titans

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 to start on Dec 22 in Bengaluru without spectators
PKL 2021: Full list of kabaddi players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021 auction timings, live telecast, streaming, team's available purse
-
Abhishek Singh was the star for U Mumba as they beat Telugu Titans 42-35 in Match 71 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.
The Mumbai team dominated most parts of the match with Abhishek scoring 15 raid points and Fazel Atrachali picking 6 tackle points. Adarsh clinched a Super 10 for the Titans but did not get the required backup to challenge Mumbai in the second match of Triple Panga night.
U Mumba started the match aggressively with Abhishek Singh's speedy hand touches giving them points. Rahul Sethpal and Fazel Atrachali ensured their defence was compact too as Mumbai raced into an early lead. They got their first ALL OUT in the seventh minute to open a healthy lead. But Titans, fresh from their victory against Jaipur Pink Panthers, staged a comeback.
Adarsh was the hero for the Titans as his multiple raids allowed them to reduce the Mumbai men on the mat. Two Super Tackles by U Mumba gave them valuable points, but Titans got their ALL OUT with 2 minutes remaining. At half time, Mumbai had a 5-point lead with scores 22-17 but the momentum was with the Telugu team.
Mumbai ensured there were no immediate slip-ups in the second half as captain Fazel Atrachali raced to a High 5. Ajith Kumar also got into the act, getting important raid points to ensure his in-form teammate Abhishek Singh doesn't spend too much time on the dugout.
Surinder Singh and Adarsh T continued to try their level best to bring Titans back in the game, but they trailed by 8 points with 10 minutes on the clock.
Adarsh's raiding helped Titans reduce the gap in the closing minutes as Mumbai's defence started leaking point. But a 2-point raid by Ajinkya Pawar ensured U Mumba retained a 7-point gap in the final minute.
Adarsh picked a Super 10 for his efforts but Mumbai had a big lead for him to wipe out single-handedly.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor