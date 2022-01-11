PKL: Patna Pirates thrash U Mumba, climb to top of points table

-
A well-balanced Patna Pirates team once again showed why they are favourites for a playoff spot by thrashing an in-form U Mumba side 43-23 in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Tuesday.
Patna dominated from the first minute with their defenders Neeraj Kumar and Mohammadreza Shadloui picking High 5s.
All their players contributed in a win that helped the Pirates move to the top of the points table ahead of Dabang Delhi K.C.
U Mumba went into the match without the services of the star raider Ajith Kumar. The lack of confidence in the raiding department affected the balance of the whole team.
At the other end, Mumbai's corner defenders Fazel Atrachali and Rinku made uncanny errors. Patna inflicted their first ALL OUT in the 6th minute of the match as Monu Goyat and Sachin found mistakes in the Mumbai defence.
The Pirates opened a 7-point lead but continued putting pressure on Mumbai.
Ashish Sangwan produced a Super Tackle for Mumbai to give a glimmer of hope, but the lack of raiding options kept affecting the second season champions.
Sachin thought he got the Pirates their second ALL OUT in the last raid of the half, but Rinku dished out a stunning one-man Super Tackle to delay it. The first half ended 19-9 with the Pirates in the lead.
Patna got their second ALL OUT in the first minute after the restart with Neeraj Kumar securing a High 5. The three-time champions were clearly in no mood to slip up and continued to dominate in all departments.
Patna started killing the time with slow raids while Iranian Mohammadreza Shadloui ensured their left corner remained safe.
