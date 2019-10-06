JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2019 » News

PKL top raider Pardeep Narwal to play last match in Pro Kabaddi 2019 today
Business Standard

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Bengal take on Patna in today's 1st match

Head to head, UP Yoddha and Puneri Paltan have won two matches each. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, PKL 2019
Bengal Warriors K. Prapanjan raids his way through Gujarat Fortunegiants

In today’s Pro Kabaddi 2019 match, the first match will be played between Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates. UP Yoddha will lock horns with Puneri Paltan at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida, in the second match. The Bengal vs Patna kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here

Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 68, Match 2: UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan live streaming details

Head to head, UP Yoddha and Puneri Paltan have won two matches each. The UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan kabaddi match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1 and 2 and Star Sports 1 and 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.

Stay tuned for UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates live match score here.
First Published: Sun, October 06 2019. 17:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY