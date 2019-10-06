Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Bengal take on Patna in today's 1st match

-
ALSO READ
Day 67 highlights: Patna beat Gujarat; UP qualify for PKL 2019 playoffs
Pardeep Narwal becomes 1st player to score 1,000 raid point in PKL history
PKL 2019, Day 36 highlights: Delhi edge out Patna Pirates in a thriller
PKL 2019, Day 24 highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Gujarat 22-19
PKL 2019 Day 50 highlights: Patna Pirates demolish Puneri Paltan 55-33
-
In today’s Pro Kabaddi 2019 match, the first match will be played between Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates. UP Yoddha will lock horns with Puneri Paltan at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida, in the second match. The Bengal vs Patna kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 68, Match 2: UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan live streaming details
Head to head, UP Yoddha and Puneri Paltan have won two matches each. The UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan kabaddi match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1 and 2 and Star Sports 1 and 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
Stay tuned for UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates live match score here.