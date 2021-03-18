Rohit Sharma completes 9000 runs in T20 cricket, second Indian after Kohli

-
Senior opener Rohit Sharma on Thursday became the second Indian to complete 9000 runs in T20 cricket after skipper Virat Kohli.
Rohit achieved the feat when he drove spinner Adil Rashid for a single during the fourth T20 International against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
He scored 12 runs in Thursday's match. He was dismissed by pacer Jofra Archer.
Rohit, who is one of the modern-day greats in white-ball cricket, is the ninth highest-run getter in the T20 format.
More than half of his T20 runs came in the Indian Premier League.
In T20 Internationals, Rohit has so far accumulated 2800 runs from 110 matches at an average of 32.41 and with a strike rate of 138.36.
Across T20s, he has amassed 9001 runs from 342 matches with a strike rate of 133.36. He has to his credit six centuries and 63 fifties in the game's shortest format. Rohit also has over 500 runs ti his name in the IPL.
Last January, Rohit became the third fastest player in the world to reach 9000 runs in One-day Internationals.
