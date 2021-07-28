Sailors Ganapathy and Varun languish at bottom in skiff 49er event

-
The Indian pair of K Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar languished at 18th after four races in the men's skiff 49er sailing event at the Tokyo Olympics here on Wednesday.
The Indian duo finished 18th, 17th and 19th in the three races on Wednesday. They finished 18th in the first race on Tuesday in 19-team race at Enoshima Yacht Harbour.
Eight more races and a medal round remain in the competition.
On Tuesday, Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan finished way behind the leaders, ending at 22nd and 33rd spot in the respective events after six races.
Saravanan finished 23rd and 22nd in the fifth and sixth race in the men's laser event while Kumanan was 32nd and 38th in the two races of the women's laser radial event.
Each event consists of a series of races. Points in each race are awarded according to position: the winner gets one point, the second-placed finisher scores two and so on.
