Stokes shouldn't forget, he has ability to put bowlers on backfoot: Thorpe

-
ALSO READ
Comparisons can be skewed, I like doing it my way: Ravichandran Ashwin
We were not allowed to share lift with Australian players in Sydney: Ashwin
If you take this game away from me, I am literally lost: Ashwin tells Kohli
Ashwin passes Harbhajan, is second highest wicket-taker in Tests in India
Will find out more about Ashwin's injury soon, says Ricky Ponting
-
England assistant coach Graham Thorpe on Monday said Ben Stokes should not forget that he has the ability to put bowlers on the back-foot as he tried to play down the star all-rounder's apparent struggles against seasoned Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.
Stokes was dismissed thrice by Ashwin in the first two Tests in Chennai. The power-hitter was, in fact, stifled quite remarkably by the local favourite in the second game.
When asked about Ashwin's command on Stokes, Thorpe said, "It is a challenge. Ben actually has at times different styles of playing. He can build into an innings as well.
"I think Ben also has that ability to put a bowler on the backfoot as well, that is something which he certainly should not forget."
The four Test series is currently tied at 1-1.
Thorpe praised Ashwin, saying he can be dangerous to both left and right handers on a turning track.
"I mean not just for the left-handers, if the pitch spins, he (Ashwin) is obviously dangerous, for left and right handers, he is a fine bowler in those conditions as well," Thorpe said.
The assistant coach also conceded that the visitors will have a tough series ahead.
"I mean in terms of working with the players, it is important to get a good clear mind and kind of push that game away and try and reflect on what we could have done better.
"(It) comes back to similar things, trying to really trust your footwork and also trusting your defense and staying calm. But we know we have got again another tough week ahead of us," he said.
Thorpe also hinted that all players including Zak Crawley, who was ruled out of the first Two tests due to an injury, are available for selection.
"He (Crawley) is looking fit and I think we have probably got a full complement of players to pick from, so he (Crawley) will be certainly in the mix, and his injury seems to have healed for me, watching him in the nets," said Thorpe.
Johnny Bairstow, who did well in Sri Lanka, is also certainly in contention.
"Johnny did well in Sri Lanka, he will come back into the mix. All the players are fit, so we have got a choice to make going into this match.
"We know what Johnny's credentials are, he is a good player of spin, he (has) got a decent record, he played well in Sri Lanka, so he is certainly going to be in with a shout," added the 51-year-old.
The assistant coach also said that the seamers could have more impact in the day-night Test despite the track being expected to favour slower bowlers.
"It is possible, it's possible, I mean without looking into it, the crystal ball, but I would imagine that the ball generally does swing more under the lights," he reckoned.
"They (India) don't have a huge database of pink ball cricket in India, maybe the second one, so looking forward to it, it is a fantastic stadium. We have prepared as well as we can," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor