Sunil Gavaskar slams New Zealand's timid batting in Kanpur Test

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
Italy to Turkey: Here's the squad of all 24 teams in Euro Cup 2021
IPL 2021: Check Mumbai Indians' full schedule and players list here
-
Legendary Sunil Gavaskar slammed New Zealand for their timid batting in the second innings of the first Test at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur. Despite Tom Latham and William Somerville setting up a superb platform for their team in the second innings, Gavaskar said the visitors were not playing for a win; they just managed to hold on to a draw.
India were just one wicket away from victory, but New Zealand batsmen Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel played out over 50 deliveries to help the Kiwis draw the Test.
"New Zealand managed to hold on by the skin of their teeth at Kanpur. Their timid batting after a terrific first session on the final day brought India back into the game, and once they started to get wickets in the second session, they simply piled on more pressure as they realised that the visitors were only keen on survival and not looking for a victory," Gavaskar wrote for TOI.
Gavaskar is of the opinion that New Zealand pulled the shutters down completely and that allowed Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane to set an attacking field.
"At lunchtime, Rahane and Dravid would have been a touch worried, for Latham and Somerville had set up a perfect platform for the following batsmen to play their normal game and take New Zealand home. Then, inexplicably, the shutters were pulled down, and all that it did was allow Rahane to keep men in catching positions," added Gavaskar.
The 72-year-old Gavaskar concluded by stating that this draw will make a difference as the Test series rolls on, as a place in the final of the second cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) is at stake.
"There is a place in the finals of the World Test Championships at stake for both these finalists, and so sharing the points will certainly make a difference as the series goes on," he said.
--IANS
inj/akm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor