T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Abhishek Sharma, Brar star in Punjab win

Young Abhishek Sharma cracked his maiden T20 century and left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar captured four wickets to help Punjab thrash the Railways by 117 runs in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match in Alur on Thursday.

Opener Sharma's 62-ball 107 (5x4s, 9x6s) and his fellow opener-cum-wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh's 39-ball 63 (2x4s, 6x6s) propelled Punjab to 200 for four wickets in 20 overs. For the Railways, pacer Dhrushant Soni bagged two wickets.

In reply, the Railways folded up for 83 in 17.1 overs while facing rampaging Brar and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh (3/16). T Pradeep was the top scorer for the Railways with 15.

Punjab collected four points from the win - their third in as many matches -- and they are now on top of Elite A with 12 points as the only unbeaten team in the group.

Brief scores:

Elite A (in Bengaluru):

Punjab 200/4 wkts in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 107, Prabhsimran Singh 63; Dhrushant Singh 2/29) beat Railways 83 all out in 17.1 overs (Harsh Tyagi 16, T Pradeep 15; Harpreet Brar 4/22) by 117 runs

Uttar Pradesh 124/5 wkts in 20 overs (Priyam Garg 35, Shubham Chaubey 28; Mujtaba Yousuf 3/14) lost to Jammu and Kashmir 126/2 wkts in 15 overs (Abdul Samad 54 not out, Shubham Khajuria 34 not out; Mohsin Khan 2/17) by eight wickets with 30 balls remaining

Karnataka 167/5 wkts in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 99 not out, Rohan Kadam 31; Rana Dutta 2/41) beat Tripura 157/4 wkts in 20 overs (Manisankar Murasingh 61 not out, Rajat Dey 44 not out; Abhimanyu Mithun 1/28) by 10 runs

Elite B (in Kolkata):

Jharkhand 233/3 wkts in 20 overs (Virat Singh 103 not out, Saurabh Tiwary 57; Pritam Das 2/40) beat Assam 182/7 wkts in 20 overs (Riyan Parag 67, Pallavkumar Das 46; Monu Kumar 3/23) by 51 runs

Odisha 132/9 wkts in 20 overs (Suryakant Pradhan 23, Rajesh Dhuper 22; Murugan Ashwin 3/16) lost to Tamil Nadu 136/2 wkts in 15.1 overs (Narayan Jagadeesan 61, Hari Nishanth 29; Ankit Yadav 1/17) by eight wickets with 29 balls remaining

Hyderabad 157 all out in 20 overs (Tilak Verma 50, Himalay Agarwal 27; Ishan Porel 4/24) lost to Bengal 161/4 in 20 overs (Shreevats Goswami 69 not out, Writtick Chatterjee 39 not out; Ravi Teja 2/28) by six wickets with 10 balls remaining

Elite C (in Vadodara):

Chattisgarh 90 all out in 17.3 overs (Shashank Chandrakar 20, Sumit Ruikar 18; Lukman Meriwala 5/8) lost to Baroda 91/1 wkt in 12.3 overs (Kedar Devdhar 44 not out, Vishnu Solanki 42 not out; Sourabh Majumder 1/12) by nine wickets with 45 balls remaining

Himachal Pradesh 141/5 wkts in 20 overs (Rishi Dhawan 43, Digvijay Rangi 35 not out; Axar Patel 1/16) beat Gujarat 115 all out in 19.4 overs (Piyush Chawla 39, Chirag Gandhi 20; Vaibhav Arora 3/16) by 26 runs

Maharashtra 141/4 wkts in 20 overs (Kedar Jadhav 61, Azim Kazi 31 not out; Dikshanshu Negi 1/18) lost to Uttarakhand 145/5 wkts in 18.1 overs (Jay Bista 69 not out, Dikshanshu Negi 23; Divyang Himganekar 1/18) by six wickets with 11 balls remaining

