Thought he must be joking: Tewatia when Chahal broke news of India call-up

Rahul Tewatia was told that he had been selected for the Indian team by his Haryana teammate Yuzvendra Chahal and the all-rounder wondered whether to take the news seriously at first. Tewatia, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav all received call-ups to the Indian T20I team that will face England in five matches starting on March 12.
"When Yuzi bhai (Chahal) informed me, my first reaction was that he must be joking. I never thought I would get picked now. Mohit bhaiya (Sharma) also came to my room to inform me," Tewatia told The Indian Express.
Tewatia said that he knew he had to make most of his chances whenever he got them as Haryana has three spinners who have played for India.
"Life has always thrown challenges. Haryana has three spinners who have already played for India; Amit Mishra, Chahal and Jayant Yadav. I always knew that if I get an opportunity, I must make it count. People had noticed me after the IPL. I thought if I continue to do well, I could get picked for the Indian team," he added.
The five-match T20I series will be played entirely at the Sardar Patel stadium in Motera and ends on March 20. This will be followed by an ODI series of three matches in Pune from March 23 to 28.
