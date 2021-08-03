Tokyo 2020: Indian hockey team played extremely well, says Punjab CM

-
After India lost to Belgium in the Olympics men's hockey semi-final, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said the Indian hockey team played extremely well and wished the team the very best for the next match.
"Our Indian hockey team played extremely well in a keenly fought semi-final," the Chief Minister tweeted.
"Despite the result, keep your head high and give it your best in the bronze medal playoff match. Best of luck for a podium finish!"
Before the match, Amarinder Singh in a tweet said, "Super exciting men's hockey semi-final against Belgium.
"The entire country is proud of the hockey team's performance. Let's give it all we've got in the last quarter and win this."
