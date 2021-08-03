Tokyo 2020: Indian hockey team played extremely well, says Punjab CM

After India lost to Belgium in the Olympics men's hockey semi-final, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said the played extremely well and wished the team the very best for the next match.

"Our played extremely well in a keenly fought semi-final," the Chief Minister tweeted.

"Despite the result, keep your head high and give it your best in the bronze medal playoff match. Best of luck for a podium finish!"

Before the match, Amarinder Singh in a tweet said, "Super exciting men's hockey semi-final against Belgium.

"The entire country is proud of the hockey team's performance. Let's give it all we've got in the last quarter and win this."

