Tokyo Olympics: Indian judoka Sushila loses her round of 32 clash

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics 2021 India contingent: List of Indian athletes, officials
Covid scare at Olympics 2021: Two athletes tests positive at Games village
Olympics 2021: Men's and Women's football full schedule, match timings
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Archery schedule, timing, live telecast in India
Olympic athletes to put on own medals at Tokyo 2020 to curb Covid-19
-
Indian judoka Sushila Devi's challenge in the Tokyo Olympics came to an early end as she lost her contest to Hungarian Eva Csernoviczki, who qualified for a round of 16 clash against Japan's Funa Tonaki, here on Saturday.
Csernoviczki, a 2012 London edition bronze medallist, pinned Sushila for a full 20 seconds to claim the Ippon and win the round of 32 match.
Sushila fought hard for a major part of the bout until she committed a small error, which proved to be disastrous for the Indian and cost her the match.
It was always going to be tough for the 26 year-old from Manipur at the world's premier sporting competition.
Sushila was the only Indian Judo athlete at this year's Olympic Games.
Sushila, who considers boxing icon M C Mary Kom as her inspiration, started well against the Hungarian but floundered after that.
Sushila, who competes in the 48kg category, had qualified for her maiden Games via continental quota.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor