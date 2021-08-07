U'khand govt announces Rs 25 lakh reward for hockey player Vandana Katariya

-
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand flood: Tamil Nadu ready to offer assistance, says CM
Uttarakhand disaster: 20 bodies recovered, 197 people still missing
Uttarakhand flash floods: Two more bodies recovered, death toll at 38
Hydropower dams face public anger after Uttarakhand flood tragedy
31 of 58 bodies recovered in Uttarakhand glacier burst identified
-
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh to Indian women's hockey team player Vandana Kataria for her brilliant performance at the Tokyo Olympics.
"The Chief Minister said that the state is proud of Uttarakhand's daughter and Indian women's hockey team player Vandana Kataria stellar performance at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in recognition of this, she would be given a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh," informed the Chief Minister Office.
"The Chief Minister also said that soon a new and attractive sports policy would be implemented in the state. The new policy would make a provision of proper financial incentives especially for developing international level talent among our youth," the official statement read.
Earlier on Friday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a reward of Rs 50 lakh for each player of the Indian women's hockey team from the state and the same amount to those who ranked fourth in the Olympics events from the state.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that Indian women's hockey team players hailing from the state will receive Rs 50 lakh each and the government will build pucca houses at the place of their ancestral homes.
The Indian women's team played their hearts out in the Bronze medal match against Great Britain on Friday but they couldn't achieve a podium finish after coming tantalizingly close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor