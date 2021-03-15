Virat Kohli becomes first batsman to complete 3000 runs in T20I cricket

India skipper on Sunday became the first-ever batsman to score 3,000 runs in T20Is.

Kohli achieved the milestone during the second T20I against England here at Narendra Modi Stadium. The skipper was just 72 runs behind from touching the landmark figure and with his unbeaten knock of 73 runs -- which helped India register an emphatic seven-wicket win -- he crossed the 3,000-run mark. He now has 3,001 runs from 87 T20I matches.

New Zealand's Martin Guptill is second on the list of leading run-getters in T20I cricket, having scored 2,839 runs in 99 matches. India's Rohit Sharma comes third in the list with 2,773 runs in 108 matches.

Apart from Kohli, it was debutant Ishan Kishan's innings that helped India chase down the target of 165 runs in the 19th over of their innings. Kishan (56) scored a magnificent half-century on his debut.

With this win, the hosts levelled the five-match series 1-1.

The third T20I between India and England will be played on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)