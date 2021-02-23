Excited Steve Smith hopes to lead Delhi Capitals to IPL title

-
ALSO READ
Ponting warns MI on eve of IPL final, says DC's best still to come
Marcus Stoinis is playing five times better than a year ago: Ponting
DC earned the right to be in final, now it's time to lift trophy: Ponting
Don't agree with Mankading but Ashwin's point valid: Ricky Ponting
Australian batsmen underestimated Ashwin, it was their undoing: Ponting
-
Delighted to join last edition's runners up Delhi Capitals, star Australian batsman Steve Smith is hopeful of guiding the side to its maiden title triumph in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.
The 31-year-old, who was released by Rajasthan Royals, was acquired by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 crore at the IPL auctions last week.
"I am really excited about joining the team this year. I think the squad has a great set of players and has a great coach and I look forward to getting over there and creating some amazing memories, and hopefully, help the team go one better than last year. Can't wait guys," Smith said.
The prolific right-hand batsman, who joined the Rajasthan Royals franchise in 2019, captained the side in the 2020 edition in the UAE, where they finished last.
Smith has scored 2,333 runs in 95 matches at an average of 35.34 in the IPL.
The batsman had a fantastic season for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL 2017 when he amassed 472 runs in 15 matches.
At Delhi Capitals, Smith will reunite with his 2011 World Cup captain Ricky Ponting, who is the head coach of the side.
The Capitals boast of a strong batting line-up with the likes of Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Marnus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer in the side, and the former Australian skipper may not be a sure-shot starter in all 14 matches.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor