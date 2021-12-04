'Welcome to the club': Kumble on Ajaz Patel's 10-wicket haul against India

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
Italy to Turkey: Here's the squad of all 24 teams in Euro Cup 2021
IPL 2021: Check Mumbai Indians' full schedule and players list here
-
'Welcome to the club', said former India spinner Anil Kumble while welcoming Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel to an elusive list of bowlers taking all ten wickets in a single Test innings.
"Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match. #INDvzNZ," tweeted Kumble.
Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri also hailed New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel for taking all ten wickets in the first innings of the ongoing second Test here at the Wankhede Stadium.
"One of the toughest things to do in the game of cricket. To have an entire team in your kitty in an innings is too good to be true. Simply unreal. Well done young man - Ajaz Patel #INDvzNZ #AjazPatel," tweeted Shastri.
Ajaz Patel on Saturday became the third bowler in the history of the game to scalp all 10 wickets in a Test inning. He achieved the feat against India in the ongoing second Test here at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Patel returned with figures of 10-119 and as a result, India was bowled out for 325 in the first innings. Mayank Agarwal top-scored with a knock of 150.
As soon as Ajaz picked up his tenth wicket, India's Ravichandran Ashwin also stood up to give a standing ovation to the Kiwi spinner, recognizing the remarkable feat.
Earlier, Australia's Jim Laker was the first cricketer to scalp 10 wickets in a Test innings in 1956 and that was followed by India's Anil Kumble in 1999 against Pakistan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor