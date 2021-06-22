WI were disappointing with bat in series against SA, admits Brathwaite

-
West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite admitted that his side was disappointing with the bat in the recently-concluded Test series against South Africa.
West Indies lost the second Test against South Africa by runs on Monday and as a result, the hosts suffered a series sweep. In the entire series, the hosts failed to register a score of more than 200 even once.
"We're very sorry. We were disappointing. We've got to come back and show that fight. Sometimes it's not all about winning but you want to see the fight and we didn't show the fans the fight. We've got to come back better," ESPNcricinfo quoted Brathwaite as saying.
The skipper also said that not having a batting coach did not hamper his side's preparations for the series against South Africa.
"It isn't a factor [having no batting coach]. The coaches here are doing a very good job. And as batters, we know where we went wrong," Brathwaite said. "We didn't bat well. Full stop," said Brathwaite.
A second-ever, Test hat-trick by a South African taken by Keshav Maharaj, helped the Proteas seal a 2-0 series sweep when they beat the West Indies by 158 runs with a day and session to spare at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground on Monday.
On a magical day for the left-arm spinner, he closed with his seventh Test five-wicket haul as the visitors claimed their first Test series win away from home since 2017 against New Zealand.
The home side was bowled out for 165 in their chase of 324 to win. In a more stable start, they slipped from 90/2 before lunch to 107/6 after the first session thanks to Kagiso Rabada, who returned figures of 3/44 in his dismantling of the top order.
For West Indies, Kieran Powell top-scored as he played a knock of 51 runs from 116 balls while Kyle Mayers also played an innings of 34 runs.
West Indies and South Africa will now lock horns in a five-match T20I series, beginning Saturday.
