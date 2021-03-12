Kraigg Brathwaite replaces Jason Holder as West Indies Test captain

-
Opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite has replaced all-rounder Jason Holder as captain of the West Indies Test team. Brathwaite, 28, recently led West Indies in their 2-0 series win in Bangladesh in the absence of Holder.
"Cricket West Indies has announced that Kraigg Brathwaite will replace Jason Holder as the West Indies Test Captain. Brathwaite, who has previously led the team in seven Tests whilst deputising for Holder, including the recent two-nil Test Series win away to Bangladesh, becomes the 37th Test Captain of the West Indies," Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in its statement on Thursday.
"It is a huge honour to be given the Captaincy of the West Indies Test team. I feel extremely proud and humbled that the Board and Selectors have given me the opportunity and responsibility to lead the team. The recent Test Series win in Bangladesh was a fantastic achievement and I'm really looking forward to the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka and I'm excited about what I believe this team can achieve in the future," said Brathwaite.
Holder, who is the no.1 ranked all-rounder in Test cricket, led West Indies in 37 Test matches between 2015 and 2021 with 11 wins, five draws and 21 defeats.
"On behalf of CWI, I would like to thank Jason for all he has given to the game in the region while serving as captain of our Test team. Throughout his five-and-a-half-year tenure, he has led with dignity while always upholding the highest values of the sport. As the world's leading Test all-rounder, we all believe that Jason still has a tremendous role to play in West Indies Test Cricket for many years to come," said CWI Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams.
West Indies' next assignment in Test cricket is a two-match series against Sri Lanka from March 21 in North Sound, Antigua.
