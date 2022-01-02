World of cricket will miss Quinton in Test format, says Jos Buttler

-
ALSO READ
At 29, S Africa's Quinton de Kock announces retirement from Test cricket
Picking 3 wicket-keepers in 2019 ODI WC squad wasn't logical: Ravi Shastri
Can't have sympathy for Jos Buttler: Gilchrist's comment on England 'keeper
Absence of Stokes, Archer doesn't make this England side weak: Jos Buttler
Would like to see a day-night game being played at MCG: Brendon Julian
-
England batter Jos Buttler expressed disappointment after South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock announced his retirement from Test cricket.
De Kock on Thursday announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect. Cricket South Africa (CSA) said De Kock has cited his intentions to spend more time with his growing family for the timing and reason for his relatively early retirement from the format.
The wicket-keeper batter and his wife, Sasha, are anticipating the imminent birth of their first-born child in the coming days.
"That's Quinton's own personal situation, but as a fan of cricket and a huge fan of his, I'm disappointed that he's at that stage. I love watching him bat, keep wickets and play Test cricket. The world of cricket will miss him in that format. But I guess commend him for making a decision that's right for him," said Jos Buttler as reported by ESPNcricinfo.
Regarding the catches dropped in the third Ashes Test in Melbourne, Buttler said that it was one of the worst feelings.
"It's a very lonely place dropping a catch. It's one of the worst feelings in cricket, letting down your mates. It doesn't just hurt you, it hurts the whole team. You've certainly got to be able to be very strong with your character to try to come through that. Especially when you're wicketkeeping, there's nowhere to hide," said Buttler.
Buttler further said that he still wishes to play in the Test format even after an abysmal show in the Ashes.
"It's certainly my ambition. I don't think I'd have put as much into it as I have done if it wasn't. I have fantastic family support - they're very supportive of me and my career and make a lot of sacrifices for that. That's one thing that gives you a lot of motivation and drive to try to make it all worth it. It's certainly maintained my drive and ambition to try and play," said Buttler.
Australia has already retained the Ashes after gaining an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. The fourth Test will begin on January 5.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor