You need to ask Hardik why he is not playing Ranji Trophy: Chetan Sharma

-
ALSO READ
Indian cricket will be spineless if Ranji trophy is ignored: Ravi Shastri
Ranji Trophy first phase from February 10, knockouts from May 30
Arjun Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane named in Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad
Ranji Trophy: Dhull, Rahane, Sarfaraz centuries highlight of day one
BCCI postpones Ranji, CK Nayudu Trophy, women's T20 league due to Covid-19
-
Chairman of selection committee Chetan Sharma on Saturday made it crystal clear that all-rounder Hardik Pandya would be considered only when he is 100 percent fit and but is also unaware as to why colourful Baroda man is skipping Ranji Trohy which could have tested his fitness.
The Baroda player Hardik had decided to skip the Ranji Trophy, which began on February 17, to focus on his India comeback in white-ball cricket.
Asked about why Pandya was skipping Ranji Trophy, Sharma said, "If somebody does not want to play, the selection committee does not interfere, in the state matters."
"You can ask Hardik why he is not playing Ranji Trophy? We are seeing those who are playing Ranji Trophy and those who are performing. We are happy to see players playing Ranji Trophy and performing," Sharma was blunt in his response.
He agreed that till the time Hardik played, he was an important member of the team.
"Look, definitely Hardik was a very important part of the Indian team," Sharma said when asked about Pandya's availability.
Sharma made it clear till the time clear report emerges on his bowling fitness status, he won't be considered.
"(But) after the injuries, we will now say that if he is 100 percent fit, ready to go and also if he is bowling and match fitness and all, we we will consider him immediately," Sharma said at the virtual post-selection press conference when asked about Hardik Pandya.
Pandya has remained on the sidelines ever since the T20 World Cup last year, making himself unavailable for national selection due to back injury and further rehabilitation.
The 28-year-old, who received a lot of flak for not bowling during India's dismal T20 World Cup campaign, hasn't played red ball cricket since December 2018 and has often admitted that injuries have put a spanner on his prospects in the longest format of the game.
Sharma was livid when a journalist rather than asking a question made a comment that selectors will now pick him when he declares himself fit and available during start of IPL where he is leading Gujarat Titans and why he is not making his fitness status clear.
"Look, the most important thing is, like I said before, you can speak to him (Hardik), you would be having his (mobile) number."
"Number two, you are not a member of the selection committee to tell that whether he will be selected or not. The five selection committee members are there with me. Who gets selected and who does not, that we will decide, not you. But what he has to do, who will play what, let things come, you support a kid, don't go behind him," Sharma said.
He urged people not to pull him down when he is going through a rough time.\
"What Hardik has done for the country is not a thing which can be forgotten in a minute, support him," the chairman signed off.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor