43.7% iPhone users intend to upgrade to iPhone 13, says report

As Apple is preparing to launch new iPhones, a new survey has revealed that nearly 44 per cent of current iPhone users intend to upgrade to an iPhone 13 model.
According to a new survey by SellCell, 43.7 per cent of iPhone users said they plan to switch to iPhone 13, up 2.7 per cent compared to iPhone 12 purchase intent from a survey last year. Whereas 56.3 per cent revealed they are not interested in the upcoming iPhone range.
The report mentioned that higher refresh rate display, under-display Touch ID, always-on display and smaller notch/notch-less design topped the list of most exciting rumoured features of iPhone 13 at 22 per cent, 18.2 per cent, 16 per cent, 10.9 per cent, respectively.
Like the predecessor iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 will also likely be available in four variants -- 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max, despite rumours early on that Apple could ditch the 'Mini' model due to poor sales.
The standard iPhone 13 was the most popular pick at 38.2 per cent, followed by the iPhone 13 Pro Max at 30.8 per cent. 24 per cent said they would go for the iPhone 13 Pro model, whereas a mere 7 per cent are interested in the smallest iPhone 13 Mini.
Among the wearables, 27.3 per cent of iPhone owners said they would consider buying the Apple Watch Series 7 as it releases later this year.
On the other hand, only a mere 12.9 per cent expressed interest in buying the third iteration of Apple AirPods, despite rumours about a new design, noise cancellation feature, spatial audio support and more.
The online survey -- conducted between July 28 to Aug 6, 2021 -- involved more than 3,000 iPhone owners, aged 18 years or older, based in the US.
--IANS
vc/bg
