Amazon India's 2nd 'Smbhav' summit to be held virtually on April 15-18

Amazon India on Monday announced that it will host the second edition of 'Amazon Smbhav' during April 15-18, 2021.
A company statement said that the event will be held virtually. Smbhav 2021 will bring together industry and thought leaders for invigorating discussions on way ahead towards creating an Aatmanirbhar Bharat by unlocking possibilities for businesses and entrepreneurs through partnership with Amazon, it said.
"Amazon Smbhav will be a four-day virtual summit hosted around the theme of 'Unlocking Infinite Possibilities for India' across sectors like manufacturing, retail, logistics, IT/ITeS, content creators, start-ups, brands and entrepreneurs across India. Over 30,000 participants are expected to participate at Amazon Smbhav, learning about best practices and industry trends from over 70 speakers," said the statement.
'Smbhav', Amazon's annual flagship summit is a mega summit to share how Amazon and its partners leverage digital technologies to innovate for Indian customers, entrepreneurs and small businesses.
At Smbhav 2020 in Delhi, the founder and erstwhile Amazon Inc CEO Jeff Bezos, pledged to invest an additional $1 billion to digitise 10 million MSMEs, generate $10 billion in cumulated exports from India and create an additional 1 million jobs in India by 2025.
"As we continue to work with a gamut of Indian businesses and entrepreneurs, we are committed to bringing to them tools, technology and innovation that empower the Indian economy, help create jobs at scale and unleash entrepreneurial agility in companies of all kinds and sizes. Smbhav 2021 will therefore be a unique platform offering opportunities to unlock these possibilities towards an AtmanirbharBharat", said Manish Tiwary, VP, Amazon India.
