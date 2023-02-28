JUST IN
Apple supplier Foxlink unlikely to resume full India ops for 2 mths: Report
Xiaomi 13 Pro India pricing, launch offers, availability announced: Details
Meta creating top-level product team to build AI tools: Mark Zuckerberg
Qualcomm introduces new Snapdragon automotive 5G platform for smart cars
Microsoft-Activision deal: What's on the cards for gamers in India?
Snap introduces AI chatbot powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT technology
Users can now convert images into stickers on WhatsApp for iOS: Report
Meta launches new platform to remove minors' intimate images online
Amazon Kindle 11th gen review: Ease-of-use helps rekindle love for reading
Google services like Gmail, Workspace suffers brief outage globally
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Apple supplier Foxlink unlikely to resume full India ops for 2 mths: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Amazon Kindle Scribe users can now create subfolders in notebooks

The Kindle Scribe now features new fountain pen, marker and pencil brush options to make sure that users can get the perfect brush type as per their need, the company said in a blogpost

Topics
Amazon Kindle | notebook

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Amazon Kindle
Amazon Kindle

Amazon on Tuesday announced new features for its latest e-reader device 'Kindle Scribe', including the ability to create sub-folders in notebooks to help users stay organised.

The Kindle Scribe now features new fountain pen, marker and pencil brush options to make sure that users can get the perfect brush type as per their need, the company said in a blogpost.

"Not only are there three new brush types, but each of those gets five thickness options-- helping make using the included pen even more versatile."

Also, all writing tools now feature improved pressure and tilt capabilities to provide more precision in users' writing or sketching.

The new brush types are available in the writing toolbar in notebooks, in sticky notes in books and anywhere users can write on their Kindle Scribe.

The device now also allows users to create subfolders to help users better organise the content in their notebooks.

Moreover, users can now also navigate within their notebooks by jumping straight to a page without having to scroll.

The company further mentioned the e-reader device will soon add Lasso copy/paste tools, improved notebook organisation and navigation, and the ability to send documents to Kindle Scribe directly from within Microsoft Word (Microsoft 365 subscription required).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amazon Kindle

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 14:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU