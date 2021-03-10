Amazon leads connected TV devices market in Q4 2020, Samsung 2nd: Report

-
Samsung Electronics was relegated to the runner-up spot in the market for connected TV devices, which includes smart TVs, streamers and gaming consoles, in the fourth quarter of 2020, a report said on Wednesday.
Despite increase in sales, Samsung gave up its top spot to Amazon which sold 13.2 million units of connected TV devices in the last three months of 2020, up 45 per cent from a quarter earlier, for a 12.1 per cent market share.
Samsung, the world's largest TV maker, shipped 11.9 million units of connected TV devices in the October-December period, up 2 per cent from a quarter earlier, to account for a 10.9 per cent market share, according to industry researcher Strategy Analytics.
"Amazon has had great success with its Fire TV Stick 4K, which became the world's best-selling digital media streamer device in 2020," Strategy Analytics said.
Sony came in third with a market share of 8.2 per cent after its shipments soared 116 per cent quarter-on-quarter to 9 million units in the fourth quarter with the launch of the PlayStation 5 console.
Japanese video game giant Nintendo ranked fourth with a 7.7 per cent market share after its device sales jumped 58 per cent quarter-on-quarter to 8.4 million units.
South Korean home appliance maker LG Electronics was fifth on the list with a market share of 5.9 percent after its sales increased 6 percent quarter-on-quarter to 6.5 million units.
Global sales of connected TV devices soared 34 percent quarter-on-quarter to hit a new record of 109.1 million units in the fourth quarter of 2020, Strategy Analytics said. Compared to a year ago, they increased 9 percent.
For the whole 2020, sales of connected TV devices reached 305.3 million units, up 7.6 percent from a year earlier.
Strategy Analytics said 2020 sales of smart TVs stood at 186 million units and that of media streamers reached 81 million units, both record highs.
