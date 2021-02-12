Amazon's Alexa can now greet people via Ring Doorbell Pro, says Report

-
ALSO READ
Alexa can now act on its hunches to automatically do tasks for you
Amazon to turn Alexa into chatbot, allow users to type and chat with it
Soon, Amazon Alexa will speak in Amitabh Bachchan's voice: Details here
Amazon opens Alexa's advanced AI for firms to build their own assistants
'Enchanting baritone': Amitabh Bachchan is the new voice of Amazon's Alexa
-
Amazon is adding Alexa to its Ring Video Doorbell Pro, giving it the ability to talk to people when they visit your home.
The feature is called Alexa Greetings, which requires a Ring Protect subscription that starts at $3 a month.
According to The Verge, enabling the feature can let Alexa ask your visitors what they want, and they can choose to leave a video recording as a message.
If they're a delivery person, Alexa will be able to tell them where to leave the packages -- assuming the delivery person is willing to talk to your robotic doorbell, the report said on Thursday.
The company is also announcing a Quick Replies feature, which should work on most of its doorbells without needing that subscription (though the company's cheapest doorbell, the $60 Ring Video Doorbell Wired, isn't getting that feature either).
The feature lets you choose a canned response such as "we can't answer the door right now, but if you'd like to leave a message, you can do it now" or "please leave the package outside.
Lastly, Amazon is also bringing a motion warning to some of its doorbells and cameras, which will audibly tell anyone around that Ring is recording if it detects motion.
All the new features can be turned on or off in the Ring app.
The announcements come at a time when the company is both receiving criticism for working with police to provide footage captured by Ring cameras and attempting to increase the cameras' appeal to privacy-centric users by testing end-to-end encryption support.
--IANS
vc/rt
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU