Amazon to end Cloud Cam service, offer free Blink Mini to owners

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft shares new updates to Windows 11, Store for developers
Microsoft Windows 11 review: Give it time to mature; don't upgrade just yet
Windows 11 adoption happening twice as fast as Windows 10, says data
Tech giant Microsoft tests new Windows 11 feature drop for Insiders
Windows 11 shows desktop watermark on devices with unsupported hardware
-
Tech giant Amazon is shutting down support for its Cloud Cam security camera and offering owners a free Blink Mini to replace it.
Cloud Cam owners will be able to use their cameras and download video until December 2 of this year, after which all recordings will be deleted and the hardware will no longer function, reports The Verge, which has obtained a copy of an email sent to customers announcing the change.
Customers with the Cloud Cam Key Edition will also lose the ability to connect to smart locks, although they can get a free fourth-generation Echo to replace the functionality.
"As the number of Alexa smart home devices continues to grow, we are focusing efforts on Ring, Blink, and other technologies that make your home smarter and simplify your everyday routines. Therefore, we have decided to no longer continue support for Amazon Cloud Cam and its companion apps," Amazon said in its email, which was also posted on Reddit.
In a statement to MacRumors, Amazon added "we will continue to offer innovative smart home security solutions for our customers through Amazon's Ring and Blink brands". It also specified that it will give Blink Mini cameras to users who are "still actively using their Cloud Cam".
Amazon smart home spokesperson Jocelyn Shaw clarified to The Verge that Cloud Cam customers who have been active in the past six months will be eligible for replacement of hardware, and customers will get one Blink Mini for each active Cloud Cam they were using, or one Blink Mini and Echo for each Cloud Cam Key Edition.
--IANS
vc/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU