JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

Google Photos app gets new image editor with granular controls: How to use
Business Standard

Amazon vs Flipkart festival sale war: Discounts, offers; all we know so far

Amazon, Snapdeal are yet to announce dates, but Flipkart has revealed about the format and likely offers

Topics
e-commerce festive sales | Amazon India | Flipkart big billion days sale

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Flipkart

Flipkart
1 / 7
 

Flipkart will host its annual 'The Big Billion Days' sale from October 16-21. It has enabled new and convenient payment offerings on its platform to pave the way for an inclusive and consumer-centric shopping experience. It has onboarded more than 50,000 kirana shops to strengthen its supply chain and delivery capabilities ahead of the upcoming festive season. 

No-cost EMIs, instant cashbacks, discounts

No-cost EMIs, instant cashbacks, discounts
2 / 7
Photo: Shutterstock

Flipkart will make available no-cost EMIs through offers from Bajaj Finserv EMI cars and other bank credit and debit cards. Its partnership with Paytm will enable millions of users to conveniently pay through their Paytm Wallet and Paytm UPI while shopping. Flipkart customers will also get instant cashback to their Paytm wallets. The State Bank of India (SBI) will offer a 10 per cent instant discount for its debit and credit Card users during the six-day sale.

Amazon

Amazon
3 / 7
 

Over 100,000 Amazon-enabled local shops, kirana and neighbourhood stores across India will serve customers in the upcoming festive season on the e-commerce platform. More than 20,000 offline retailers, kiranas and local shops from ''Local Shops on Amazon'' programme will participate in ''Great Indian Festival'' for the first time.

New Format

New Format
4 / 7
 

Amazon's new format helps shop owners establish a digital presence and expand their reach, while allowing customers to shop from local stores in their city. Amazon India's other programmes include Amazon Easy stores, ''I Have Space'' and Amazon Pay Smart Store. Amazon is expected to announce its sale dates next week.

Early access

Early access
5 / 7
 

Flipkart Plus customers will have early access to the sale on October 15. Amazon Prime users will get early access to all the deals and offers, that is a day before others.

Snapdeal

Snapdeal
6 / 7
 

Value-focussed e-commerce marketplace Snapdeal will hold its first sale in mid-October to coincide with Navratri festivities. Its next two sales will run in late October and early November.

Myntra

Myntra
7 / 7
 

Flipkart's fashion e-tail arm, Myntra will also host its 'Big Fashion Festival' between October 16-22. 


Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, October 05 2020. 12:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU