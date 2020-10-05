Amazon vs Flipkart festival sale war: Discounts, offers; all we know so far

Flipkart
Flipkart will host its annual 'The Big Billion Days' sale from October 16-21. It has enabled new and convenient payment offerings on its platform to pave the way for an inclusive and consumer-centric shopping experience. It has onboarded more than 50,000 kirana shops to strengthen its supply chain and delivery capabilities ahead of the upcoming festive season.
No-cost EMIs, instant cashbacks, discounts
Flipkart will make available no-cost EMIs through offers from Bajaj Finserv EMI cars and other bank credit and debit cards. Its partnership with Paytm will enable millions of users to conveniently pay through their Paytm Wallet and Paytm UPI while shopping. Flipkart customers will also get instant cashback to their Paytm wallets. The State Bank of India (SBI) will offer a 10 per cent instant discount for its debit and credit Card users during the six-day sale.
Amazon
Over 100,000 Amazon-enabled local shops, kirana and neighbourhood stores across India will serve customers in the upcoming festive season on the e-commerce platform. More than 20,000 offline retailers, kiranas and local shops from ''Local Shops on Amazon'' programme will participate in ''Great Indian Festival'' for the first time.
New Format
Amazon's new format helps shop owners establish a digital presence and expand their reach, while allowing customers to shop from local stores in their city. Amazon India's other programmes include Amazon Easy stores, ''I Have Space'' and Amazon Pay Smart Store. Amazon is expected to announce its sale dates next week.
Early access
Flipkart Plus customers will have early access to the sale on October 15. Amazon Prime users will get early access to all the deals and offers, that is a day before others.
Snapdeal
Value-focussed e-commerce marketplace Snapdeal will hold its first sale in mid-October to coincide with Navratri festivities. Its next two sales will run in late October and early November.
Myntra
Flipkart's fashion e-tail arm, Myntra will also host its 'Big Fashion Festival' between October 16-22.
