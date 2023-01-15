JUST IN
Spend by Indians on friendship and dating apps doubles in 2022
Microsoft's OneNote for Mac gets AI-backed voice command feature 'Dictate'
Apple may launch next-generation AirPods for $99, AirPods Max in 2024
Sony announces Republic Day sale offers on televisions, headphones and more
Blaupunkt BTW300 in-ear earphones with active ENC launched: Price, specs
Intel launches 13th Gen desktop processor with 6GHz clock speeds at $699
POCO announces Flipkart Big Saving Days sale offers on smartphones: Details
Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android gets new features with Update 3: Details
Lenovo Tab P11 5G with 11-inch 2K IPS LCD screen launched in India: Details
Airbus testing autonomous flying tech that may boost safety, efficiency
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Spend by Indians on friendship and dating apps doubles in 2022
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Apple investigating horizontal lines issue in iPhone 14 Pro model

The iPhone 14 Pro customers might 'report that when they power on or unlock their phone, they briefly see horizontal lines flash across the screen,' the memo mentioned

Topics
Apple iPhones | iphone users

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Apple has confirmed that it is investigating the issue of horizontal lines appearing on the display screen of the iPhone 14 Pro models.

In a memo, the iPhone maker said that an iOS update to address the issue will soon be released, reports MacRumors.

The iPhone 14 Pro customers might "report that when they power on or unlock their phone, they briefly see horizontal lines flash across the screen," the memo mentioned.

"Apple is aware of the issue and a software update is coming soon that will resolve the issue," the memo added.

iOS 16.3 is currently in testing with developers and members of the public beta programme, but that update is not likely to be released for at least several more weeks.

Therefore, it is expected that the tech giant would release iOS 16.2.1, following the release of iOS 16.2 last month, to address the issue and other bugs being experienced by users, the report said.

This issue started to appear last month and many users reported that their iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphones were showing green and yellow horizontal lines across their devices' displays at startup.

--IANS

aj/kvd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple iPhones

First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 10:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU