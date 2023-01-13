JUST IN
Apple may launch next-generation AirPods for $99, AirPods Max in 2024
Blaupunkt BTW300 in-ear earphones with active ENC launched: Price, specs
Intel launches 13th Gen desktop processor with 6GHz clock speeds at $699
POCO announces Flipkart Big Saving Days sale offers on smartphones: Details
Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android gets new features with Update 3: Details
Lenovo Tab P11 5G with 11-inch 2K IPS LCD screen launched in India: Details
Airbus testing autonomous flying tech that may boost safety, efficiency
Samsung to soon bring new features to Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Watch series
Apple working on new augmented reality shopping feature on iPhone: Report
The rise of AI tools ChatGPT, DALL-E 2 and the collapse of creative process
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Blaupunkt BTW300 in-ear earphones with active ENC launched: Price, specs
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Apple may launch next-generation AirPods for $99, AirPods Max in 2024

Tech giant Apple will reportedly start mass shipments of next-generation AirPods which might cost $99 and new AirPods Max in the second half of next year or the first half of 2025

Topics
Apple  | Apple AirPods | Wireless Earphones

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Airpods Pro, Apple Airpods Pro

Tech giant Apple will reportedly start mass shipments of next-generation AirPods which might cost $99 and new AirPods Max in the second half of next year or the first half of 2025.

The information was shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. However, he did not mention any additional details about the new AirPods Max.

Kuo tweeted on Thursday: "My latest survey indicates that Hon Teng (FIT)-- a Hon Hai/Foxconn Group subsidiary-- may be set to take over from Goertek as the new supplier for AirPods assembly. This move will bring significant benefits for Hon Teng."

"The next-generation AirPods will likely begin mass shipments in 2H24 or 1H25, including more affordable AirPods (with Apple targeting a price of $99) and new AirPods Max, which will be assembled by Luxshare ICT and Hon Teng," he added.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the iPhone maker was working on the 'Airpods Lite' version to compete against cheaper wireless earbuds.

According to Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu, the demand for AirPods was expected to drop by 2023.

--IANS

aj/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 16:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU