Business Standard

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max may feature periscope camera for optical zoom

Apple's upcoming smartphone, iPhone 15 Pro Max, will reportedly feature a periscope folding zoom camera, although it will only be included in the top-end iPhone model

Topics
Apple  | Apple iPhones | iPhone

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Apple's upcoming smartphone, iPhone 15 Pro Max, will reportedly feature a periscope folding zoom camera, although it will only be included in the top-end iPhone model.

Earlier, the tech giant was expected to include a folding zoom camera system in the iPhone 14 range, reports AppleInsider.

However, according to unspecified industry sources, major supplier of mobile camera modules LG Innotek and camera module parts maker Jahwa Electronics will both provide this system for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

A folding zoom camera system is likely to not make a visible difference to the exterior of the iPhone, and will not necessarily reduce the camera bump.

Instead, it might use a mirror or prism that is expected to work like a periscope, which will allow the system to use the length and width of the iPhone's whole body.

The rumoured system is expected to debut in the iPhone 15 Pro Max in 2024 and is likely to come to both the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 Pro, the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, it was reported that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are likely to include new features such as solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, a titanium frame and increased RAM.

--IANS

aj/fs/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 16:09 IST

