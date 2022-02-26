Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022) may start as low as $300, says report

-
ALSO READ
Apple iPhone 13 Pro review: Many small upgrades together make a big package
Apple cuts iPad production to feed chips to iPhone 13: Report
Apple might come out with new MacBook Pro in October: Report
MacBook Air with Apple silicon to enter mass production in Q3 2022: Report
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 to start on Dec 22 in Bengaluru without spectators
-
Apple is planning to launch a third-generation iPhone SE and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming iPhone may start at $300.
According to GizmoChina, the news comes from Investor's Business Daily. The report claims that Loop Capital Markets analyst John Donovan said he heard rumours that the new 5G-supported iPhone SE 3 (2022) could start at $300.
The 2022 iPhone SE will reportedly feature 3GB memory, while the 2023 iPhone SE will have more significant changes, including a larger display and 4GB memory.
Display analyst Ross Young previously said that Apple is working on a new 4.7 inch iPhone SE with 5G connectivity for launch in 2022, followed by a successor iPhone SE model with a 5.7 inch to 6.1 inch LCD display in 2024.
Young originally said that the larger iPhone SE model was scheduled for 2023 but was pushed back to 2024, however, Kuo said he believes that it is still on the cards for 2023.
The 2022 iPhone SE is expected to retain the design and 4.7 inch display of the current model and add 5G connectivity, but it is not clear if it will contain either the A14 or A15 chip.
--IANS
wh/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU