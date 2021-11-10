Samsung unveils next-gen memory technology for phones, metaverse

-
ALSO READ
Samsung develops CXL interface-based DRAM memory tech for data centres
What is Metaverse - Facebook's big bet, and next big thing after internet?
Demand, price helps Samsung expand lead in DRAM market in Q2: Report
Samsung Galaxy F22 with 90Hz super AMOLED screen, 6000 mAh battery launched
Samsung to log robust Q3 earnings on chip biz, currency effect: Analysts
-
South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced a new memory technology in the form of Low Power Double Data Rate 5X or LPDDR5X DRAM designed to drive further growth throughout the high-speed data service applications including 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and the metaverse.
The LPDDR5X is a next-generation mobile DRAM designed to boost speed, capacity and power savings for future 5G applications. In 2018, Samsung delivered the industry's first 8Gb LPDDR5 DRAM and now, the company is moving beyond mobile markets with the first 16Gb LPDDR5X DRAM.
"Our LPDDR5X will broaden the use of high-performance, low-power memory beyond smartphones and bring new capabilities to AI-based edge applications like servers and even automobiles," SangJoon Hwang, Senior Vice President and Head of the DRAM Design Team at Samsung Electronics said in a statement.
It will offer data processing speeds of up to 8.5 gigabits per second (Gbps), which are over 1.3 times faster than LPDDR5's 6.4Gbps.
Leveraging the industry's most advanced 14nm DRAM process technology, it will also use around 20 per cent less power than LPDDR5 memory.
In addition, the 16Gb LPDDR5X chip will enable up to 64 gigabytes (GB) per memory package, accommodating increasing demand for higher-capacity mobile DRAM worldwide.
Later this year, Samsung will begin collaborating with global chipset manufacturers to establish a more viable framework for the expanding world of digital reality, with its LPDDR5X serving as a key part of that foundation.
--IANS
wh/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU