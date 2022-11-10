JUST IN
Spotify introduces new Apple Watch app to enhance user experience
Business Standard

Apple limits 'everyone' option in Airdrop to 10 minutes in China: Report

It's not the first time Apple has introduced region-specific restrictions in order to follow local law

Topics
Apple Inc | China | Apple

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple
Apple (Photo: Bloomberg)

Apple has restricted the "Everyone" option to 10 minutes in its Airdrop application in the new iOS 16.1.1 update on iPhones purchased in mainland China, which means people can no longer keep their Airdrop on for an unlimited time.

Airdrop allows instant file transferring as it uses Bluetooth Low Energy and peer-to-peer wifi technology.

According to TechCrunch, Airdrop is one of the few uncensored communication mediums in China because of its instant file-sharing feature, which is why, in recent weeks, people used the feature to share politically sensitive content as the country's top leadership reshuffled.

Apple has managed to maintain its dominance in China, especially among more affluent demographics, despite the rise of local rivals such as Huawei and Oppo.

According to Counterpoint's research, iPhones accounted for 13 per cent of handset shipments in China in the second quarter, down from 18 per cent and 22 per cent in Q1 and Q4 respectively, said the report.

It's not the first time Apple has introduced region-specific restrictions in order to follow local laws. For example, in EU countries, users can not exceed the EU Volume Level as a result of hearing protection standards.

In China, Apple has a history of enforcing stricter regulations regarding content-related services, such as games and podcasts, a closely watched area by the local authorities, according to the report.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 14:28 IST

`
