JUST IN
Google, Meta file lawsuit against South Korean data watchdog's ruling
Google Pixel Watch bug impacting alarms of some users, says report
OPPO Find N2 Flip brings imaging performance to flip-style foldable form
Apple likely to launch M3-equipped iMac by the second half of this year
Bharti Airtel announces launch of 5G Plus services in 125 cities
Twitter no longer able to protect users from trolls as layoffs continue
Users may soon see how much memory each tab using on Google Chrome
Twitter to soon extend longform tweets, let users post 10K character: Musk
WhatsApp may bring feature to let users 'mute calls' from unknown numbers
India's tech sector revenue to cross $245 billion in FY23, shows data
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Google, Meta file lawsuit against South Korean data watchdog's ruling
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models' front glass leak reveals ultra-thin bezels

All four iPhone 15 models are expected to come with bezels that willAbe slightly curved around the edges, like the iPhone 11 series

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple iPhone | iPhone

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphones' front glass videos have leaked online which revealed that they will feature ultra-thin bezels around the display.

The videos were posted on Twitter by tipsters ShrimpApplePro and Unknownz21, reports MacRumors.

The standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus bezels will not likely come with any noticeable changes.

All four iPhone 15 models are expected to come with bezels that willAbe slightly curved around the edges, like the iPhone 11 series.

According to the videos, the Dynamic Island will likely be added to all four iPhone 15 models, which is currently limited to only iPhone 14 Pro models.

The tech giant is expected to launch its upcoming iPhone series in September this year, the report said.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the iPhone maker will bring support for Wi-Fi 6E network to only iPhone 15 Pro models.

It was also reported that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will include new features such as solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, a titanium frame and increased RAM.

--IANS

aj/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 15:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU