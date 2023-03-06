Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models' front glass leak reveals ultra-thin bezels

Tech giant Apple's upcoming 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max smartphones' front glass videos have leaked online which revealed that they will feature ultra-thin bezels around the display.

The videos were posted on Twitter by tipsters ShrimpApplePro and Unknownz21, reports MacRumors.

The standard 15 and iPhone 15 Plus bezels will not likely come with any noticeable changes.

All four iPhone 15 models are expected to come with bezels that willAbe slightly curved around the edges, like the iPhone 11 series.

According to the videos, the Dynamic Island will likely be added to all four iPhone 15 models, which is currently limited to only iPhone 14 Pro models.

The tech giant is expected to launch its upcoming iPhone series in September this year, the report said.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the iPhone maker will bring support for Wi-Fi 6E network to only iPhone 15 Pro models.

It was also reported that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will include new features such as solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, a titanium frame and increased RAM.

