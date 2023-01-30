Apple may launch foldable iPad with 'carbon fibre kickstand' in 2024

Tech giant will reportedly launch its foldable with a "carbon fibre kickstand" next year.

The information was shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on micro-blogging platform Twitter on Monday.

Kuo tweeted: "I'm positive about the foldable in 2024 and expect this new model will boost shipments and improve the product mix."

"My latest survey indicates that the foldable will feature a carbon fibre kickstand. Carbon fibre material will make the kickstand lighter and more durable."

He also predicted that iPad shipments will have a year-on-year (YoY) decline of 10-15 per cent.

Moreover, Kuo said that the iPhone maker might not release any new iPad in the next 9-12 months because "the iPad mini refresh is more likely to begin mass production" in the first quarter of next year.

Meanwhile, in October last year, it was reported that the tech giant might launch its first foldable iPad rather than iPhone in 2024.

