Apple may launch foldable iPad with 'carbon fibre kickstand' in 2024

-
ALSO READ
Apple to launch iPad with foldable screen in 2024, predicts CCS Insight
Apple announces new iPad, iPad Pro: Know price, specs, availability details
Apple may release 16-inch iPad next year, foldable iPad in 2024: Reports
Why Samsung enjoys a monopoly in the foldable mobile phone market in India
Google likely working on Pixel foldable smartphone, new Pro tablet
-
Tech giant Apple will reportedly launch its foldable iPad with a "carbon fibre kickstand" next year.
The information was shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on micro-blogging platform Twitter on Monday.
Kuo tweeted: "I'm positive about the foldable iPad in 2024 and expect this new model will boost shipments and improve the product mix."
"My latest survey indicates that the foldable iPad will feature a carbon fibre kickstand. Carbon fibre material will make the kickstand lighter and more durable."
He also predicted that iPad shipments will have a year-on-year (YoY) decline of 10-15 per cent.
Moreover, Kuo said that the iPhone maker might not release any new iPad in the next 9-12 months because "the iPad mini refresh is more likely to begin mass production" in the first quarter of next year.
Meanwhile, in October last year, it was reported that the tech giant might launch its first foldable iPad rather than iPhone in 2024.
--IANS
aj/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 16:48 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU