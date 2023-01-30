JUST IN
Google's upcoming Pixel Tablet may come with 2 dock options: Report
Apple may launch foldable iPad with 'carbon fibre kickstand' in 2024

Tech giant Apple will reportedly launch its foldable iPad with a "carbon fibre kickstand" next year

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Apple will reportedly launch its foldable iPad with a "carbon fibre kickstand" next year.

The information was shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on micro-blogging platform Twitter on Monday.

Kuo tweeted: "I'm positive about the foldable iPad in 2024 and expect this new model will boost shipments and improve the product mix."

"My latest survey indicates that the foldable iPad will feature a carbon fibre kickstand. Carbon fibre material will make the kickstand lighter and more durable."

He also predicted that iPad shipments will have a year-on-year (YoY) decline of 10-15 per cent.

Moreover, Kuo said that the iPhone maker might not release any new iPad in the next 9-12 months because "the iPad mini refresh is more likely to begin mass production" in the first quarter of next year.

Meanwhile, in October last year, it was reported that the tech giant might launch its first foldable iPad rather than iPhone in 2024.

--IANS

aj/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 16:48 IST

