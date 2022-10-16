JUST IN
Google Meet calls can now be transcribed into text, saved as Doc in Drive
Google Meet calls can now be transcribed into text, saved as Doc in Drive

Tech giant Google has announced that Meet calls can now be transcribed into text, and users can further save them in a Google Doc format

Topics
Google | Google Meet | Google Docs

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Tech giant Google has announced that Meet calls can now be transcribed into text, and users can further save them in a Google Doc format.

According to Android Central, the saved file can be accessed from Google Drive.

Google Meet is one of the most popular apps, especially after replacing the Google Duo app for iOS and Android devices. However, Google has stated the new feature that can be accessed in Google Meet for desktop or laptop clients and is available only for the English language.

Google said the transcribed file can be stored in the same "Meeting Recordings" folder of the Google Meet app from the accompanying Google Drive storage.

Before joining the Google Meet call, attendees will be notified that the call is transcribed.

These transcripts are intended to capture the meeting's discussion, serves as a record, and is helpful as a follow-up to attendees or host if they want to recall a particular segment or point in the whole discussion.

Another nifty feature is that the "transcript will automatically be attached to the associated calendar invite for the meeting".

And for meetings involving more than 200 attendees, the transcribed file will be shared with meeting organisers, hosts, co-hosts, and individual users who initiated a transcription.

The new feature is expected to roll out starting October 24. It will be available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade customers.

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 20:02 IST

