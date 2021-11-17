Apple may sell 80 million iPhones this quarter despite supply issues

-
ALSO READ
Apple iPhone 13 Pro review: Many small upgrades together make a big package
Apple iPhone 13 review: Certainly more than just another iteration
Apple California Streaming event: What to expect besides iPhone 13 launch
Eyeing bigger pie: Bumper shipments of Apple iPhone 13 for festive season
Apple iPhone 13 gets same day India, global launch: Check details here
-
Apple may sell more than 80 million iPhone devices in the busy holiday shopping quarter from October through the end of December despite ongoing supply issues.
According to investment bank Wedbush lead analyst Daniel Ives, the delivery times for Apple's iPhone 13 Pro are continuing to extend and the demand is outstripping supply by about 15 per cent, reports AppleInsider.
"Despite the chip shortage and Rubik's Cube logistics that Apple (and every other technology, auto, and retail vendor) is dealing with, we are seeing tremendous demand trends both in the US and China for iPhone 13 which is a positive sign that Apple could exceed selling 80 million iPhone units in the quarter with stronger Pro versions driving higher ASPs," Ives writes.
Meanwhile, between Black Friday and Christmas, the company could sell 40 million units of iPhones.
Apple iPhone 13 series is also reportedly facing production issues because of a Covid-19 wave in Vietnam which has limited manufacturing capacity for the devices' camera systems.
According to people familiar with the matter, the disruption is mainly associated with constrained supplies of camera modules for the four iPhone 13 models because a significant number of its component parts are assembled in Vietnam.
The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max all feature sensor-shift optical image stabilisation. In 2020, the technology was only available on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Bringing it to every model has reportedly put a strain on Apple's suppliers.
The new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini includes a smaller notch allowing for more display area. The notch is 20 per cent smaller, and the new Super Retina XDR display is 28 per cent brighter with 1200 nits peak brightness.
The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display.
Additionally, the iPhone 13 sports a new A15 Bionic chipset under the hood, which Apple says is up to 50 per cent faster than the leading rival chips and offers up to 30 per cent better graphical performance.
--IANS
wh/svn/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU