Apple orders 'Louis Armstrong' documentary from Imagine Documentaries

Apple Original Films has ordered a documentary on jazz legend Louis Armstrong from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's Imagine Documentaries.
Titled "Black & Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong", the feature will be directed by Sacha Jenkins.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the documentary will examine Armstrong's life and legacy as a founding father of jazz, the first pop star and a cultural ambassador of the United States.
It will also try to remove misconceptions that the trumpet player didn't contribute enough to the Civil Rights Movement.
For the research, the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation granted the makers an access to a wide array of the musician's never-before-seen archival materials including hundreds of hours of audio recordings, film footage, photographs and personal diaries.
Jenkins, Julie Anderson, Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes will serve as producers on the documentary.
The project is part of Apple's first-look agreement with Imagine Documentaries.
Apple and Imagine Documentaries previously collaborated on Bryce Dallas Howard's documentary Dads and Morgan Neville's docuseries Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10".
