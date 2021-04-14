Sony to enable external storage support for PS5 through software update

-
ALSO READ
Play old Sony PlayStation games on new Microsoft Xbox series S and X
PlayStation Plus announces new lineup of free games for Jan 2021
Sony to soon shut down PS3, PSP, and PS Vita PlayStation stores
Sony PlayStation 5 review: A gorgeous portal to next-generation gaming
Sony Playstation 5 pushes console gaming to brand new and deeper level
-
Sony is reportedly rolling out the first major software update for PlayStation 5 console, which comes with several new features, including the much-requested USB storage support.
According to GSMArena, the players will be able to transfer their games from the PS5 to a connected USB storage device with this feature.
You won't be able to play the game from the drive but rather just use it for archival.
"If you need the game in the future, it's much faster to just transfer it from the drive than download it all over again," the report said on Tuesday.
This feature has been available on the PS4 consoles for a while now and they could even run the game directly off the external drive. Even the PS5 allowed transferring and playing PS4 titles from external drives.
It was only the native PS5 titles that could not be transferred before this update.
The company also announced changes for the PlayStation App for iOS and Android, which will be rolled out in the coming weeks.
These include the ability to join a multiplayer session on PS5 from the app, manage your PS5 console storage, compare trophy collections with friends, and sort and filter products shown in the PlayStation Store.
--IANS
vc/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU