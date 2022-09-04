Apple's iPhone 14 Pro models might revive old battery percentage indicator

-
With only a few days left for the Apple event, more and more rumours about the upcoming iPhone 14 line-up phones have been making rounds and the latest one suggests that Pro models will revive the classic iOS battery percentage indicator.
According to GSM Arena, the classic battery percentage indicator implies that it will have the percentage and the battery level icon side-by-side. The rumour has been suggested by an alleged mockup of the device's interface shared with MacRumors.
This means that iPhone 14 Pro users might not get stuck with the hideous and sometimes unreadable indicator that Apple's testing in the iOS 16 beta, which shows the percentage inside the battery icon.
Apple's current version of the indicator on newer devices takes the form of a battery icon (without a percentage) that visually represents how much power your phone has left, reported The Verge.
This was first introduced in the iPhone X due to a lack of space caused by the notch and forced users to swipe down to the Control Center to see the exact percentage.
However, since the iPhone 14 Pro's rumoured to swap the notch for two separate cutouts that will form a single, unified pill-shape when the screen's turned on, this should allow for enough room to include both the battery icon and percentage.
Apple could also further take advantage of the iPhone 14 Pro's extra screen real estate by shifting the cell service icon to the left side of the screen when the phone's locked while adding the notification centre and battery indicator to the right, as per The Verge.
Meanwhile, Apple is all geared up for its upcoming launch event which will take place in Cupertino on September 7 and four phones - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max - are expected to be announced.
It will also be interesting to see the new A16 chipset that will power only the Pro versions and the new smartwatches.
