New update in Google Pixel Buds Pro to make it easier to change ANC

Tech giant Google's Pixel Buds Pro is likely getting a new update that will make it easier to change Active Noise Control (ANC) with the Pixel Buds app, and they are set to get a "Volume balance" feature.

Currently, users can touch-and-hold Pixel Buds Pro to cycle through ANC or use the app, reports 9To5Google.

At the moment, the row of buttons for ANC is found on the "Sound" page of the Pixel Buds app/settings.

Some users are now finding that the three-button strip with Noise Cancellation, Off, and Transparency is located directly on the Pixel Buds app homepage/Device details, the report said.

It appears just under the "Forgot" and "Disconnect" actions, it added.

Additionally, this update brings ANC to the Pixel's "Sound and vibration" panel that's accessed by bringing up the system volume slider and tapping the three-dot overflow button at the bottom. The controls appear below "Media volume".

