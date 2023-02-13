JUST IN
Android 14 may feature new settings for region-specific preferences
Business Standard

Apple's iPhone 15, 15 Plus likely to feature new camera bump: Report

Tech giant Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus smartphones will reportedly feature a new camera bump

Topics
Apple  | iPhones | iPhone

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple iPhone, Apple Inc
Representational Image | Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus smartphones will reportedly feature a new camera bump.

There are a number of possible reasons for this, reports GSMArena. It might be possible that the rumoured 48MP camera on smartphones will result in a different camera bump.

Another reason might be the expected change in design which is to feature a rounded back.

Earlier, it was reported that the tech giant is considering an iPhone 15 price cut which will apply to the base model as well as the Plus model.

It was also rumoured that the iPhone 15 smartphone will feature a 'state of the art' image sensor from Sony, for better low-light performance.

Moreover, the iPhone 15 is likely to feature a titanium chassis with curved rear edges, which will replace the existing squared-off design.

--IANS

aj/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Apple

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 14:09 IST

